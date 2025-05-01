Ollie Westbury comment: Four current players who could be integral to Shrewsbury in League Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop have a lot of things to iron out over the next seven days.

They need to decide on their head coach - are they going to give Michael Appleton the job?

And then they need to announce their released and retained list as they start to build their team for the next challenge.

What players in the current Shrewsbury squad would be suited to their fourth-tier campaign? Our Shrewsbury Town reporter Ollie Westbury has picked four.

John Marquis

The 32-year-old is under contract at the Croud Meadow, but clubs find a way to negotiate around that if they want to move players on.

If that were to happen it would come as a shock as Marquis has had a relatively successful season from a personal point of view.