Bank Holiday bonanza for bowlers

An incredible 88 entries play in four qualifiers in the Mid Shropshire League’s Senior Merit from 6.30pm, with 16 tickets to the finals day on May 31 at stake.

Albrighton, Donnington Wood, St Georges (bottom green) and Wrockwardine Wood No.2 are the venues with last year’s runner-up, Shifnal’s Paul Beer in action at the last named.

Then tomorrow the North Shropshire association holds its Challenge Cup for players in the lower divisions of the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evenings leagues from 10am at the District Club.

Organiser Jack Hazeldine said the singles competition was handicapped and that names would be taken on the day – as long as sufficient entries had been received by the cut-off point, as per the rules.

Tomorrow also makes the start of a three-day mini festival on the Fylde Coast with the Ladies Marton Classic in Blackpool followed by the Ladies Spring Waterloo on at Fleetwood on Sunday with a £500 first prize and then the men’s equivalent on Monday.

Bowls diary

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles –for 32 pairs on Sunday, May 11, all on bottom green with one home player allowed per pair. Qualifiers at 9.30am and 1pm and last eight at night. Entry £20, first prize £400, names to Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer for 32 entries on Saturday, May 24, to play for £250 first prize. Book with Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

Donnington Wood 2-man team knockout from 32 entries at £40. Qualifiers Saturdays, May 31 and June 7-14-21 (all 6pm), with finals night Saturday, June 28 at 6pm.First prize £400, ring Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

New £1,500 Beryl Taylor Memorial Open at Shifnal – with £400 first prize if all 64 places at £20 are taken. Qualifiers on Saturdays, June 7-14-21-28 (6pm practice, 6.30 start), finals night July 5. Vacancy details from Nathan Lacey on 07826 002295.