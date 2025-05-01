AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin heaps praise on players after play-off win

Matty Stenson’s goal 12 minutes from time ended up being the clash’s decisive moment in a fixture which ebbed and flowed throughout but saw Bucks secure a nail-biting 3-2 triumph.

The seventh-tier match was played in front of more than 3,000 fans at the SEAH Stadium, and it means Telford have booked their place in Monday’s play-off final, which will see them make the trip to Kettering.

“I am delighted,” Wilkin reflected after the match. “It was a really tough game. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We have been closely matched in the two previous encounters.

“The way the lads have stuck to it and got through it there, which now gives us a chance in the final - they deserve a tremendous amount of credit.

“There have been lots of emotions they had to go through on that field, us on the sidelines as well, and the crowd.

“It was a terrific game. Commiserations to Halesowen, they are a great side, they made life really difficult for us on the night.

“Sometimes, when a game is so open and exciting, it is disappointing that there has to be a loser.”

Kieren Donnelly gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half when he headed in at the back post.

It looked like Wilkin’s men would be trailing at the break, but they produced a late turnaround in the half to come from behind to lead thanks to goals from Dylan Allen-Hadley and Orrin Pendley.

In the second period, Yeltz substitute Charlie Wragg headed home an equaliser with 15 minutes left on the clock, but that lasted a matter of moments as Stenson fired home the winner after a mistake at the back.

Wilkin said: “I think we had some glaring chances in the first 15 minutes that we really should do better with.

“There was not a lot in it, but I thought we had the better moments at the start of the game.

“After Halesowen scored, they were well on top, and for 20 minutes, we had to work hard, stay resolute, stay together and work our way back into the game.

“Dylan (Allen-Hadley) was probably having a quiet game up to the point where he came up with a massive moment for us.

“He grew into the game, and it gave him that little bit of confidence that you sometimes need as a player. It is a new experience for him.

“The second half was quite even. We had some good moments, but we were just not able to finish the job.

“Matty Stenson does what he does. He finds a moment for us, and that is the difference between the two teams.

“There was not a lot in it, and it is disappointing there had to be a loser, but we have got to worry about ourselves and finish the job come Monday.”