Six key moments in Wolves record-equalling run

It has been a staggering turnaround since Vitor Pereira took over from Gary O’Neil in December with Wolves floundering second from bottom in the Premier League table.

At that stage, they had taken nine points from their 16 top-flight matches, and only Southampton - who had managed five - were below them.

The appointment of Pereira from Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab has led to an incredible change in fortunes that even the most optimistic Wolves supporter could not have predicted.

Under Pereira, they have taken 32 points from their 18 matches.

More than half of those have come in the last six games with the current incredible winning streak they are on - here is a look at the key moments within that run.

Southampton 1-2 Wolves

It all started with a vital 2-1 win at St Mary’s, which ended up being much tighter than it needed to be.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has been pivotal to the recent success, and it was his brace that silenced the critics and got Wolves on their way. It was his first Premier League goal since the 2-2 draw at Tottenham in late December.