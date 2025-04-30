Saudi Pro League plotting moves for Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Leon Bailey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa sold Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad last summer to help the club comply with profit and sustainability rules - while Jhon Duran departed for Al Nassr for £65m.

Now it has emerged that that two clubs in the Saudi Pro League are eyeing up moves for Villa pair Emi Martinez and Leon Bailey ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

World Cup winning goalkeeper Martinez, who signed for Villa for £20m in 2020, has been one of their most important players in their recent success and qualification for the Champions League.

The Argentina keeper, whose contract runs until 2029, with reports claiming that the club has been planning for his potential departure this summer.

No bids have been received yet - but it is expected Villa may have to sell players this year to meet financial rules while at the same time looking to bolster their own squad.

Villa are expected to listen to offers for Bailey, who signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £25m in 2021 - after the winger struggled to nail down a starting spot this season.

He has not started since a win at Brentford in early March - but did come off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.