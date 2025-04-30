Play-off preview: AFC Telford hoping to topple division's top dogs again

The Bucks picked up four points from their two meetings with the Yeltz in the regular season, while they also picked up positive results against Kettering Town, Harborough Town and title winners Bedford Town throughout the campaign.

And with one game standing between his side and another shot at promotion, Wilkin believes Telford are well placed to mount a charge towards the National League North.

“I certainly hope that record continues, but it becomes a different competition in the play-offs, it’s a cup competition now and it’s winner takes all,” Wilkin said. “Draws are no good, there has to be an outcome, and we need to make sure we’re on the right side of it.”

He added: “It will be an incredibly tough game on Wednesday, but even when we played them recently I felt that we were the better team and had the better chances.

Manager Kevin Wilkin gees up the AFC Telford United fans after snatching a late equaliser at home to Royston Town on Saturday (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

“On the night we need players to come up with the biggest moments, and a lot of lads have experience (in play-offs) and will have taken things from those experiences.

“It’ll be new for one or two lads, but I’ve seen it on plenty of occasions where you don’t know what to expect from someone and they raise their game to the occasion.

“That’s the erratic and exciting nature of the play-offs.

“We couldn’t have gone into the play-offs in any better form last season, and we narrowly missed out which was disappointing on the day, but you have to dust yourselves down, pick yourselves up and go again.

“Having evolved the team a lot this season I do feel we’ve done exactly that.

“We played as well as I thought we could in last season’s semi-final and couldn’t have gone into the final in much better form.”

And after Telford’s 17th draw of the season on Saturday, Wilkin also discussed the potential for Wednesday's game to be settled with a penalty shootout, and explained why he feels confident should that situation arise.

Matty Stenson is denied from the penalty spot during the first half of AFC Telford United's 1-1 draw against Royston Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

“We have to understand where we are within it, and we’ve certainly given some thought to who is going to step up and take a penalty,” he explained. “We’re always trying to cover every base we can and prepare for every eventuality, but can you recreate those scenarios? Not really, but we’re doing our best to keep everyone aware of what could lie ahead.”

The Bucks boss finished: “Should it happen it won’t come as a real shock to the group, and I know we’ve got lads there that are capable of overcoming those challenges.

“Matty (Stenson)’s been ultra-consistent for us this season, and while I’m sure he’ll be disappointed with that miss on Saturday he won’t let it impact his confidence whatsoever.

“We’re lucky to have him and I’m sure he’ll step up and lead the way for us like he has done all season.”