Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton explains his measured approach to coaching and his 'flatline' nickname

The Salop boss registered his first win since arriving at the club last weekend as they beat Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell.

John Marquis, the Town captain, netted his 11th and 12th goals of the season to guide Shrews to their eighth victory of the campaign - and just their third on the road.