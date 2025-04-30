Marti Cifuentes development amid initial West Brom managerial talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Spanish head coach, 42, has become unsettled at Loftus Road and was unlikely to stay in place beyond the summer.

But with vacancies available, including at The Hawthorns among others, has seen things move quickly.

Formal talks are yet to be held but Albion had initial conversations with representatives of the Rs chief.

It is reported there has been a breakdown in relations at Loftus Road, where Cifuentes has worked under some financial constraints since his arrival in October 2023.

And on Tuesday night former amateur player Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave by the QPR hierarchy.

Gardening leave is a period of notice where employers are paid but not required to work. Cifuentes’ assistant Xavi Calm, alongside Kevin Betsy, are in temporary charge as the West London club begin a replacement hunt.

The decision to place the Spaniard on gardening leave is related to compensation interested clubs, including Albion, would have to part with for Cifuentes’ services.

The departing head coach and his assistant last September penned new long-term contracts at Loftus Road, though the exact lengths were not disclosed.

The expectation was Albion chiefs Bilkul would not hurry into an appointment to replace Tony Mowbray given the time of season - but they would always strike if the right target became available.

Cifuentes’ status on gardening leave still requires a formal approach from the Baggies, if they desire, but strengthens the appointing club’s hand given the knowledge the Spaniard has no future at QPR and the club will seek a replacement.

The Spaniard has twice led QPR to Championship survival and won admirers in the game for his style and manner. He was appointed at Loftus Road amid financial fair play limitations.

His CV carries a real resemblance to former Albion head coach and compatriot Carlos Corberan.

QPR are looking for a quick resolution. Chief executive Christian Nourry said: “This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned.

“I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time.“As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.”