Marcus Rashford next move stance after Aston Villa loanee handed big injury blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The England forward, who was frozen out at Manchester United by Ruben Amorim, joined Villa in January and has made a big impact at Villa Park since his arrival.

He has netted four goals and registered six assists, helping Villa in their run to the Champions League quarter-finals and playing a key role in their battle to again secure a seat at Europe's top table.

His future has been a hot topic of discussion for a number of weeks - with the forward having a £40m option to buy clause in his deal.

Last week, it was revealed that Rashford will not be making any decisions on his future until June. Then the forward missed the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace, after picking up a hamstring injury that could rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Now, it has been claimed that it is unlikely Rashford will return to Villa next season - opting instead to make a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Reports on Wednesday in The Mirror, claimed that Rashford, who has been linked with the La Liga side in the past, is willing to take a pay cut to make a 'dream move' to the Nou Camp outfit.

The reports state that Rashford is keen on a move abroad to draw a line under his Manchester United career.

Elsewhere, it has been claimed that United are in talks with Villa over potentially recalling Rashford early from his loan spell following his injury.

He is set to be sidelined for a few weeks and may not play again this season. Even if he did return before the final game, he would not be eligible to play as Villa's final game of the season is against United.