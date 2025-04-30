Liam Keen comment: Goalscoring records up for grabs in final Wolves games this season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In just 18 games, Pereira now has the best win percentage of any Wolves manager in the Premier League at 55.6 per cent.

A six-game winning run has secured 10 top flight victories in total under Pereira and a Premier League spot for next season - a remarkable turnaround.

Goalscoring record

Wolves rarely win games of football so comfortably and while this run has been impressive, the victory over the Foxes was earned by barely getting out of first gear.

But two players that put some extra shine on the performance and result were Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Cunha scored his 15th Premier League goal of the season before intelligently assisting both Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes.

Larsen missed a glorious chance and just minutes later swept home his 13th of the season.