Bowls round-up: Lilleshall Hall opener is a thriller

Twenty-one members of the flat green bowling club contested Saturday 'yardstick' competition for the Valerie Smith Memorial Trophy in the grounds of the National Sports Centre.

“Eighteen four-bowl ends were played with members keeping their own score - one point for every bowl finishing within one yard of the jack and a bonus point for the shot bowl,” explained spokesman Quentin Smith.

“With jacks not being centered after delivery, there were some testing lines to be found, which proved both good fun and good practice.

“After scores were totted up, Liz Caird emerged victorious amongst the ladies and Mike Bradburn for the gentlemen.

“President Mike Caird presented the trophy and thanked Competition Secretary Alan Harvey for his work organising the day.”

New open competition

Another new open competition for young bowlers is being launched by a Shropshire club.

The Baron Cup will be played at Castlefields on Saturday, July 5, from 10am in memory of Alan Rogers.

There will be spaces for 32 entries at £5 each on both of the Shrewsbury club’s greens and promoter Rob Burroughs stressed the format of the day will depend on numbers.

He hopes to play round robin groups for four age groups – under nines, 12s, 15s and 18s - with the winners of each group earning prize money and going though to the semi-finals.

“I want to give the juniors as many games as possible over the day,” said Burroughs who is taking names on 07901 229623.

This new comp comes just before the Taylor Support Junior Trail Blazer at Newport on Sunday, July 27 – an under-18 competition with £5 entry fee with handicapped 13-up round robin group games leading to main and consolation knockout. Full details from Ian Pessall via Facebook.

Meanwhile, there are just a handful of places left in the Beryl Taylor Memorial at Shifnal, which is now a qualifier for Shropshire's champion of champions.

Bowls diary

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles – for 32 pairs on Sunday, May 11, all on bottom green with one home player allowed per pair. Qualifiers at 9.30am and 1pm and last eight at night. Entry £20, first prize £400, names to Rob Burroughs on 07901-229623

Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer for 32 entries on Saturday, May 24, to play for £250 first prize. Book with Sarah Glenholmes on 07792-428685.

Donnington Wood 2-man team KO from 32 entries at £40. Qualifiers Saturdays, May 31 and June 7-14-21 (all 6pm), with finals night Saturday, June 28 at 6pm.First prize £400, ring Rob Burroughs on 07901-229623.

New £1,500 Beryl Taylor Memorial Open at Shifnal – with £400 first prize if all 64 places at £20 are taken. Qualifiers on Saturdays, June 7-14-21-28 (6pm practice, 6.30 start), finals night July 5. Vacancy details from Nathan Lacey on 07826-002295.