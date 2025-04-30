'Behind the eight ball already' - Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury plans for next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After 10 consecutive years in the third tier of English football Salop have been relegated - and after their final league match against Crawley this weekend, they will drop into League Two.

It has been a turbulent season for Town, who have had three different bosses, and last month saw a takeover fall through after six months in exclusivity with an American businessman.

Shrews are yet to confirm who is going to be their head coach next season, with Appleton understood to be keen to take the job on.