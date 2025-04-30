AFC Telford United 3 Halesowen Town 2: Bucks book place in play-off final

Matty Stenson’s goal 12 minutes from time turned out to be the winner in the clash in front of more than 3,000 fans in Shropshire.

Kieren Donnelly had given Halesowen the lead before goals from Dylan Allen-Hadley and Orrin Pendley on the stroke of the interval saw the Bucks lead.

Substitute Charlie Wragg levelled the scores with 15 minutes to go, but three minutes later Stenson’s goal proved decisive.

Report

The New Bucks head was bathed in sunshine for the Southern Central Premier League play-off clash.

Telford came into the game having not lost in the last 16 games, but they had drawn 10 of those.

Action from AFC Telford United's play-off clash with Halesowen (Kieren Griffin)

Halesowen also came into the clash on the back of a run of matches without losing - they were 13 unbeaten.

There was an onslaught of chances in the opening exchanges in Shropshire. The first one went the way of the Yeltz, and Donnelly should have put them ahead when he raced through on goal. But he overhit his strike from just inside the penalty area, and it flew into the stands behind the goal.

At the other end, Jimmy Armson beat the offside trap, but instead of shooting, he tried to play a square ball, and it was cut out by the Halesowen defence when the goal was gaping.

Stenson was denied by a goal-saving challenge by Ryan Wollacott. The prolific Bucks frontman looked like he would add to his tally, but the defender threw his body at the ball to deny him.

Action from AFC Telford United's play-off clash with Halesowen (Kieren Griffin)

The action continued as Donnelly missed his second golden opportunity of the night. His shot was tipped onto the post by Brandon Hall.

The deadlock was broken midway through the first half when Donnelly found the net on the third time of asking. Wollacott headed a corner back across goal, and the number nine was at the back post to nod it in from close range.

After a fierce start, the tempo dropped, but Telford still had the odd chance. They should have levelled when Stenson headed over.

In the final three minutes of the half, the game flipped on its head. First, Allen-Hadley bent the ball into the top corner to level the scores.

And then Pendley fired into the roof of the net from a set piece to see Wilkin’s side lead for the first time in the clash.

Second half

If the opening 10 minutes of the first half started like a tracer bullet, the same could not be said for the second.

Action from AFC Telford United's play-off clash with Halesowen (Kieren Griffin)

Jordan Cranston’s cross, which looked like it was harmlessly going out of play, landed on the top of the crossbar, but little else happened.

Russ Penn went to his bench in the 65th minute bringing on Wragg for Ben Cassidy.

There were 3,204 fans inside the Bucks Head, with the game being played in a tremendous atmosphere.

The substitute turned out to be a masterstroke when he headed the Halesowen level out of nowhere.

AFC Telford United celebrate their victory over Halesowen (Kieren Griffin)

But Penn would have been furious with his team that they could not make that lead stick. A mistake at the back, capitalised on by Stenson, and he poked the ball into the corner beyond Daniel Platt.

In what would have been an incredible turn of events, the Halesowen keeper almost made it 3-3 with the last kick of the game when he header was brilliantly tipped over by Hall.

Teams

Telford: Hall, Fridye-Harper, Cranston, Piggott, Pendley, Cawthorne, Rowe, Armson, Stenson (Hilton 83), Hadley, Moore (Whittall 89).

Subs: Walker, Brown, Hawkins.

Halesowen not used: Platt, Cassidy (Wragg 64), Mitchell, Smile (Flanagan 90), Wynter, Wollacott, Parker, Parker, Tee, Donnelly, Butterfield (Cameron 82), Manning.

Subs not used: Hickman, Solly.