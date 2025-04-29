Women's football round-up: Shrewsbury Town beaten by the leaders

Katie Doster put the Shrews a goal ahead going into the break, however their final home game of the season saw a different second half and Lye took all three points.

Shifnal Town did not play at the weekend, but face Solihull Sporting away on Sunday (2pm).

AFC Telford United succumbed to their second consecutive Division One North loss, as they suffered a 3-0 loss to unbeaten Hednesford Town.

Telford can now finish, at best, second in the league. They have only one game left of the season, against Eccleshall, but are five points behind Hednesford.

Whitchurch Alport are third in the Staffordshire Girls & Ladies League Premier Division after a 6-0 home triumph against Allscott Heath.

Newport climbed off the foot of the Shropshire League Premier table with a 1-0 win against Prees Club United.

Daisy Murray netted in their second win of the season, as they climbed a point clear of Meresiders, who lost 9-0 to third-placed Broseley.

Emily Ratcliffe and Ellie Rae bagged hat-tricks for Broseley, with Ratcliffe going top of the league’s Golden Boot race, while Abbie Norry, Hannah Hunt and Rebecca Williams added to the tally.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers remain top after a 1-0 victory against Worthen Juniors. Ellie Burns scored the decider.

Bridgnorth Spartans beat SAHA 5-3, despite SAHA’s Aloma Lins’ brace and Sophie Taylor’s goal.

Despite an early goal for Allscott Heath’s Sophie Breeze, they lost 2-1 at Dawley Town Lionesses.