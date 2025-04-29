Wolves forward set to leave club this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 22-year-old, who made a £35million club record move from Porto in 2020, has enjoyed his most successful loan spell to date with Spanish side Las Palmas this season.

The striker has netted 10 goals in the struggling La Liga side, which has attracted interest from other European clubs.

Silva is keen to finally make a permanent move away from Molineux this summer, while Wolves are eager to recoup some of the money spent on him.