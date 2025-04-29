Shrewsbury Town debrief: Decisions looming, away day win, Marquis' record, Appleton’s reward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The win at Oakwell was just their eighth in the third-tier this campaign, and it ended their 15-match streak thanks to the 2-1 triumph.

This weekend’s clash against Crawley will finally see the end of the dead rubbers, which have plagued Shrewsbury fans since the loss against Burton in Gareth Ainsworth’s last game in charge.

After the victory in South Yorkshire, here are some talking points.

Tangible reward for Michael Appleton’s style

Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The victory was the 49-year-old’s first since he arrived in Shropshire roughly a month ago.

It has certainly been possible to see what he has been trying to do after he was made head coach. The former Lincoln man is trying to instil an identity, something that makes his team recognisable.