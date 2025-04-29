Shrews Views S4 E32: The end is almost here - but what next for Shrewsbury?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a few weeks away, the boys are back and a lot has happened since the last podcast!

Refreshed from his holiday, Ollie returns to look at the managerial situation as Michael Appleton still waits to see whether he will land the Salop job on a permanent basis.

They reflect on the superb away win over Barnsley, dissect the latest statement from chairman Roland Wycherley and what is the latest with regards to takeover talks.

And they answer a host of interesting questions from you Salop fans!