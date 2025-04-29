"She is one of the very best" - Wolves Women boss hails forward after retirement

The 36-year-old, who joined Wolves in 2022, ended her career by scoring the opening goal in Wolves' 6-0 win over Liverpool Feds on the final day of the season.

And McNamara has nothing but praise for the veteran attacker, who has now decided to step away from the game.

“What a person, person over player is what we always say, and she is one of the very best," McNamara said.

"It has been a privilege of mine to work with Dest – she's been incredible.

“I’ve learnt so much off her about how to manage people and manager players. She is wonderful and I hope she enjoys her retirement now because she has certainly earnt it.

“People would be shocked when she announces her retirement because she’s 36-years-old and she is running like she is 21!

“I know she wants to get out of the game while she’s still healthy without any injuries and she feels the right time is now – I can only respect that as a manager.”