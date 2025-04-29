Only one place to look for blame at West Brom's failings this season, says skipper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies have played under four head coaches - including interims - this season after a campaign which promised another play-off tilt unravelled badly into a fight to remain in the top half.

Wallace, 31, has struggled to force his way into the side with Tom Fellows a first-choice on Albion's right flank and the skipper spent much of Tony Mowbray's three months at the helm sidelined with injury.

Albion will record their lowest points haul since the 1999/2000 fight to avoid relegation to the third tier regardless of what happens in the final game at home to Luton on Saturday. They will finish between ninth and eleventh in the Championship as owners Bilkul continue to hunt for Mowbray's successor and plot a squad rebuild.

Winger Wallace, who himself heads into a final year of his deal with an uncertain future, stressed players must accept they have been well below the mark this term.

"It's been massively disappointing," Wallace said to BBC WM. "That's our first clean sheet since QPR at home (March 8) which tells its own story.

"At times like this when it hasn't gone well you need to look at yourself. The easy thing is to blame other people.

"I think as a group of players individually we need to look at ourselves and ask how many have had a good season? Because I know I certainly haven't.

"The benchmark for everyone is to play as many minutes as you can. I've started five or six games, been injured, and when I've played I've not played anywhere near well enough on the whole."

Former Millwall star Wallace believes no more than a handful of players can hold their heads up high this term.

"It's the time to look at yourself," he added. "I think three or four people have had good seasons by our standards because I believe there's a lot of good footballers in there.

"But unfortunately for whatever reason we haven't shown it enough individually or collectively, which is massively disappointing because we should certainly be doing better than we have this season."

Wallace's third season at the club has been limited to just six league starts with another 23 as a substitute in the Championship.

And the captain insisted players have fallen short in all departments, with a lack of clean sheets at the crunch stage of the season - Saturday's Cardiff stalemate was a first in nine games - a paltry goal tally of 52 and a woeful away record with just four wins on the road.

The experienced Mowbray, 31, was the owners' choice to replace Carlos Corberan, who departed on Christmas Eve, put his second spell at The Hawthorns was over as he was axed after just 17 games.

Albion performances slumped towards the end of Mowbray's brief stay and five defeats in six left his position untenable. Miserable defeats to Coventry and Derby over Easter had the effort and commitment of the squad called into question.



"The players have to take responsibility. We've not been good enough. You've got to look at yourself. Have you done the right things day in, day out?" Wallace questioned.

"Tony Mowbray is a great, great man. I only had the pleasure to work with him a short time, I was injured for a large part of his period.

"He's very well respected in the dressing room as a manager. We know football is a ruthless game. You look at the goal tally between the front players with the quality we have, not keeping a clean sheet for however many games. It's disappointing."