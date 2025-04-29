Home advantage crucial in AFC Telford play-off - skipper

The Bucks secured third place in the Southern Central Premier on Saturday after Orrin Pendley’s late equaliser earned a 1-1 draw with Royston Town.

That result, alongside Halesowen’s 2-2 stalemate at Stamford, means Telford will host the Yeltz at the SEAH Stadium, and Rowe believes that gives his side a huge advantage.

“Home advantage will be massively beneficial, and I think you could tell on Saturday how the fans were able to drive us forward,” the 23-year-old said. “We were more aggressive when we were shooting towards our fans behind the goal, and that’s because of the extra lift they give us.”

Rowe added: “I know some fans will be disappointed it wasn’t done automatically, but no one will remember how it was done when we do it.

“It’s massive for us to get a home tie, and I think Harborough getting Kettering away suits Harborough more, so hopefully we get another home tie in the final too.”

The Bucks skipper also explained what is providing him and his teammates extra motivation to secure promotion by any means necessary.

“Having spoken to the lads since I’ve joined they’re all talking about what a great atmosphere there is now around the club,” Rowe said. “I’m really proud to be back at the club, not just because of the football but also the way the club is now.”

He continued: “Seeing how all the fans have come together to support us makes me feel really proud that I get to lead the players and the club as a whole.

“The club’s ready for promotion. We should be a lot higher up the pyramid, and I’m sure that’s where we’ll end up.

“Deep down within the group we all know that the club shouldn’t be in this division, and that’s what’s driving us to push the club back up the leagues again.

“(Playing Halesowen recently) was a good experience for us because now we know how they want to play against us, what their rotations are and what they want to create against us.

“Saturday was a good experience for us too because it was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for us, and we stood up against a side that was trying to beat us up a bit.”