Dave Edwards: Record-equalling Wolves shine once more with a controlled victory

The run, which levelled their 1970 record of six successive victories, just keeps on going.

You did not see this coming earlier in the season - there is no way you could have predicted it.

There is a great stat going around. When Pereira took charge of his first game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium, Wolves were five points behind the Foxes. Fast forward 18 games, and they are now 23 points ahead of them.

That is an incredible turnaround. At that point, if you were asked if one of these teams was going to go on a blistering run you could not have said for certain it would have been Wolves.

It is miraculous what Pereira has done. The confidence and control he has instilled into this group really is something to be marvelled at.

Once again, while it was not a stellar display - something I feel I keep saying every week - it was so controlled. They never looked in any danger. They were miles better than Leicester all over the pitch.