Dave Edwards: Barnsley win key to providing Shrewsbury fans with some cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Before the trip to South Yorkshire, Town had not won in 15 third-tier matches, and they were in desperate need for some positivity.

I think it was very important for Michael Appleton to get his first win as head coach as well but for the players too. Football is very habitual.

If you are winning games it becomes a habit, and when you keep losing it becomes difficult to break.

To go away from home, and I know Barnsley are not having their best season, and get the win was important. I think you are starting to see some positive signs of the way Michael Appleton wants to play.

I have seen it in little spells during the games he has been in charge of.