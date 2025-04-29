'Bottled it': Jed Wallace's comments bring sense of deja-vu for West Brom fans after shocking play-off collapse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From being in the box set in the race for the play-offs just a few weeks ago - Albion went on to lose five games out of six, a run that saw them drop to tenth and ultimately cost Tony Mowbray his job.

After their dismal run of form since the international break, Albion were left six points off the play-offs with two games to play, a scenario that seemed unthinkable just two months ago.

They headed to Cardiff on Saturday with the season all but over and after the draw against the Bluebirds - they could now end the campaign as low as 11th if they fail to beat Luton on Saturday and Swansea win their final game.

It has been an embarrassing end to the season for Albion and amid all the talk that has come surrounding Mowbray's exit and Albion's slide down the table, the Albion skipper fronted up after the game.

Wallace has only been a bit part player for Albion during the season, but he told BBC WM: "At times like this when it hasn't gone well you need to look at yourself. The easy thing is to blame other people.

"I think as a group of players individually we need to look at ourselves and ask how many have had a good season? Because I know I certainly haven't.

"It's the time to look at yourself," he added.

"I think three or four people have had good seasons by our standards because I believe there's a lot of good footballers in there.

"But unfortunately for whatever reason we haven't shown it enough individually or collectively, which is massively disappointing because we should certainly be doing better than we have this season."

His honest comments were welcomed by some Baggies fans - but have pointed to a sense of deja-vu around similar comments that came from the skipper back in his first season at the club.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Albion completed a remarkable turnaround under Carlos Corberan, with the Spaniard taking Albion from the relegation zone into contention for a play-off spot heading into the final games of the campaign.

However, Albion blew a 2-0 lead at home to QPR before going on to lose on Bank Holiday Monday against Rotherham. Ironically, it was this Easter Weekend when Albion were beaten by Coventry and Derby that sealed their fate in the play-off race.

Back then, Wallace pointed to the fact Albion had 'bottled it', and if they were to go on and claw back a play-off spot then it would be 'unjust'.

As it happened, Albion could only win three of their last six games and missed out on a top six spot on the final day of the campaign.

In April 2023, Wallace said: "We had a massive opportunity over the weekend to make a dent on where we want to get to and, for lack of a better saying, we've bottled it to be honest as a group of players.

"We've shown such good character to fight and claw ourselves into a good position after our start to the season and I don't think anyone can say they played well over the last couple of games," Wallace said.

"We've let ourselves down and the supporters down with our performances over the last two games."

Jonny Drury analysis

Wallace's comments have been welcomed by Albion fans - they needed to hear something from one of the players. To see them take a bit of responsibility for what has gone wrong.

But the similarity in what was said two years ago is startling really, it is deja-vu. That isn't a slight on Wallace, who is one Albion player who the fans admire for his hard work and honesty.

However, it just outlines that the problems around not being able to handle the pressure has been around longer this season. It is something we have known for a while now if we are all honest.

They failed to do it two years ago in albeit different circumstances, are being dragged back from the brink. Last season, they should have had it sealed well before the final day and just about managed to get over the line.

And this season it has just gone up in smoke.