Wolves Fans' Verdict v Leicester: A dominant Molineux win

John Lalley

The renaissance began at Leicester; Wolves in dire straits, but Pereira exuded positivity from the start.

Saturday graphically emphasised the gaping chasm that now exists between these two sides who seemed inextricably linked pre-match at the King Power Stadium. The contrast is remarkable.

Wolves confidently sauntered through this game, occasionally over-confident and tempted to showboat a touch when with just a hint of ruthless intent, a massive win might have accrued.

There are those who have argued that Cunha should have been shunted to the sidelines. Even the doubters must have relished this performance; as parting shots go, this one hit the bullseye. Given licence to roam virtually as he pleased, he was relaxed, focused and temperamentally at peace with himself.

The upshot was an irresistibly complete performance; mesmeric, expressive, utterly unselfish and a delight to witness.

Leicester had no answer; Wolves allowed them a large measure of possession confident that they could repel any rare hints of menace with ease. Wolves were noticeably physically stronger and troubled only by the award of a thoroughly dubious penalty which was deservedly thwarted by Jose Sa.