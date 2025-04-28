West Brom managerial search latest as QPR claim made amid link to Bundesliga coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mowbray's bank holiday Monday sacking came after Albion had suffered five defeats from six games - a run that had seen them slide out of the play-off race and down into tenth.

It was a disastrous end to the campaign for the club - and the owners had seen enough with Mowbray's second coming brought to an abrupt end after just three months.

Immediately names were linked to the vacant job, with Albion thought to be on the lookout for a youthful coach to take over from Mowbray at The Hawthorns.

It had also been stated that Albion were in no rush to appoint a successor - and were going to take their time to get the appointment right.

However, after initial links to out of work managers, a Championship name appears to have entered the frame.

Last week, the Express & Star reported that vacancies at Albion and Norwich may have been of interest to to QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, who has reportedly fallen out with the board at Loftus Road.

He also fits the profile of what Albion are looking for and on Sunday, it was claimed that a representative of the Spaniard has held talks with Albion.

The QPR boss joined the club have in October 2023, steering the club clear of relegation, after previously having a spell in charge of Swedish side Hammarby.

If Albion were to press ahead with a possible deal - it is likely they would have to pay compensation to the Rs, who tied the Spaniard down to a long term contract back in September 2024.

Elsewhere, another name who has been reportedly attracting interest from Albion is German coach Alexander Blessin.

The 51-year-old is another who fits the mould of what Albion are looking for. He is currently in charge at Bundesliga side St Pauli, who were promoted to the German top flight last season for only the second time.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler took them up before Blessin took over, and he has guided them to an impressive campaign as they sit six points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play.