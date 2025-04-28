"We are absolutely devastated" - Wolves Women players hit out at club's decision over 'Tier 2 licence'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dan McNamara's side finished second in the National League Northern Premier Division, with a 6-0 win against Liverpool Feds on the final day, but missed out on the league title and promotion to Nottingham Forest by three points.

They pushed Forest all the way and lost just once in 22 games, but it has now been revealed that Wolves would have been denied promotion even if they beat Forest to the title.

Experienced midfielder Beth Merrick posted on social media criticising the club and claimed that the 'Championship bid was never submitted' by Wolves.

This means that Wolves would not have met the Tier 2 promotion requirements set out by the governing bodies.

Alongside the sporting merit of earning promotion, clubs also need to put together an application by February for a 'Tier 2 licence', which requires a substantial financial contribution to meet the promotion requirements around the ground, infrastructure and staffing, among a number of other requirements.

The Express & Star understands that Wolves could not commit to the cost of the application amid fears the men's first team could be relegated. In early February, Wolves were 17th and two points outside the relegation zone.

The club have done this application in previous years but chose not to this season, despite the team fighting with Forest at the summit.

Beth Merrick of Wolverhampton Wanderers is interviewed ahead of a Wolverhampton Wanderers Women's Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

In Merrick's social media post, she revealed the players were informed of this decision after their final day win, moments after missing out on promotion.

She said: "Going into today's final game still in contention of winning the league and having to write this is crazy.

"Imagine fighting for promotion all season to find out our Championship bid was never submitted.

"As a group we are absolutely devastated to finish the season this way and believe it speaks volumes about the club's ambitions for the women's team.

"For our staff to have to deliver this news to us moments after is astonishing.

"Some of us have been apart of this club for many years with endless amount of success, which has grown year on year through all the highs and the lows.

"Our players, staff and fans deserve so much better. The staff have put in hours of dedication for a bid to never be submitted.

"The gravitas that we have collectively worked hard to create, has supported women's football growth and the movement of 'if you can see it, you can be it' throughout Wolverhampton.

"It's not about the money, it's about the honest and transparency - ironically not very apparent with the #OnePack campaign."

Dan McNamara (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Merrick's post has garnered support from Wolves fans, with many criticising the club's decision not to back the women's side.

McNamara has previously spoken publicly to the Express & Star about his team overachieving on the pitch due to the financial constraints they are under in comparison to some of their rivals, including Forest, who have much larger budgets.

Merrick's post also prompted a reply from Wolves Women midfielder Lily Simkin, who only joined the club in February before suffering a serious knee injury.

She said: "We feel let down.

"As a group of staff and players who have been fighting all season and still achieved what some people at the club thought was impossible.

"We took it to the last day to find out it would have all been for nothing anyway.

"We deserve better."

In August, McNamara was made the first full-time manager in Wolves Women's history, after being awarded Elite Athlete status by the RAF, who he served for as an aircraft technician. He has been with Wolves since 2018.

Two months later, Anna Morphet, Katie Johnson and Tammi George became the first players to sign contracts with Wolves Women, agreeing part-time deals.

But this latest development will be a blow to the players and fans that hoped Wolves Women could build on their recent success and receive more financial backing.

The Express & Star has contacted Wolves for a comment.