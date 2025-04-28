Top four leading the way again in the Shropshire Premier League

Sir John Bayley, Castlefields, Ifton and Wrockwardine Wood have opened up a small gap on the rest of the division after all storming to victory this week.

The Bayley boys remain the only unbeaten side with four wins from four after a 10-2 (238-172) victory at home to Burway.

Paul Evans (21-6) and Owen Evans (21-8) were single-figure winners for the hosts and joined in the winners' circle by Scott Simpson, Spencer Clarke, Dan Taylor, Reece Farr, Joe Dicken, Ayden Smith, Scott Harries and Stuart Rutter.

Richard Lane and Kiah Roberts replied for mid-table Burway, but it is Sir John Bayley who are three points clear of champions Castlefields at the summit.

The title holders dropped a point back, but still managed to ease to a 9-3 (231-157) success over third-bottom Bylet.

Castlefields had five single-figure winners - the best being a pair of 21-5 cards for Ashley Wellings and Wayne Rogers.

Callum Wraight (21-6), Andrew Armstrong (21-7) and Hayden Lewis (21-9) were also dominant winners, while Rich Goddard, Rhys Marshall, Jon Palmer and Tom Palmer also racked up points.

Ian Sturdy (21-7), Brian Walters and Jamie Wyer replied for Bylet.

Third-placed Ifton overcame 10th-placed Highley 10-2 (240-164) - led by a 21-5 card from Ian Jones and a 21-7 victory for Joe Langford.

Geraint Williams, Owen Jackson, Keiron Roberts, Ieuan Pugh, Brian Hayes, Robin Bennett, Marton Jones and Andrew Hughes also won for Ifton, while Danny Statham and Stuart Gittings scored points for Highley.

Wrockwardine Wood edged a thrilling clash at Wem USC to pick up 11 points on the road after winning 7-5 on games and 198-197 on aggregate.

Sam Millward's 21-4 success went a long way to securing that one-shot victory, while Scott Moseley, Jamie King, Steve Broome, Josh Cotton, Liam Stevens and Greg Smith also scored for the Wrockites.

Ian Metcalfe (21-6), Luke Boniface, Curtis Metcalfe, Scott Thomas and Sarah Weaver were Wem's winners.

Adderley are in fifth, also with three wins from four, but they have slipped six points behind the top four.

They shared the 12 games with Hanwood, but won the aggregate 224-189 to pick up two bonus points - with Jack Hazeldine (21-2) leading the way.

Elsewhere, Colin Jones (21-9) helped Hanmer to an 8-4 (227-202) triumph over Meole Brace - though the latter's Tracy Bound (21-7) did have the best result of the match.

And Horsehay are already being cut adrift at the bottom after going down to a 9-3 (240-182) defeat at home to St Georges - for whom Nigel Evans and Ian Pessall had best cards of 21-10.