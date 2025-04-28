Shrewsbury Town analysis: John Marquis shows the value of a finisher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Salop frontman guided his Shrewsbury side to a 2-1 victory in South Yorkshire against Barnsley at the weekend - a region he has done quite well in this season.

Town have been on a 15-match winless run. The last time they won was the away victory against Rotherham back on February 8, and guess what? Marquis' 77th-minute goal was the winner.

His goals at Oakwell were his 11th and 12th of the season, and given Shrewsbury's fairly disastrous League One campaign, which has ended in a demoralising relegation to the fourth tier of English football, he will probably regard his season as moderately successful from a personal point of view.

Of course, the low point will be the red card he received at London Road against Peterborough in a crucial relegation six-pointer. No Shrewsbury fan will forget that day in a hurry. It was so avoidable.

But Shrewsbury's next highest scorers see George Lloyd with five, while Jordan Shipley and Tom Bloxham have both managed four.

Marquis clearly knows where the net is especially considering he has played for a team who have only taken 33 points from their 45 games. They have not exactly been banging down the door to score goals.

With Town dropping down a level, he might be a good fit as a striker to have in League Two next season. After all, he has proven if you give him the chances he will score.

What his goals did do on Saturday was guide Town to their third away win of the campaign on what was their last outing on the road.