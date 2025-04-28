Michael Appleton reveals which Shrewsbury Town midfielder he is 'delighted' with

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 49-year-old former Portsmouth and Lincoln boss was appointed at the end of March to replace former head coach Gareth Ainsworth after he walked out on Salop to join League Two rivals Gillingham.

Perry has featured eight times since Appleton arrived in Shropshire, and he had started the three matches before Town’s 2-1 victory at Barnsley on Saturday, where he dropped to the bench.

And Appleton says part of that decision was tactical, but he also added that he has been pleased with Perry's contribution and he wanted to look at other players.

He said: "It was tactical, but I think all I spoke about Taylor before the game was that I've seen him.