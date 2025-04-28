Liam Keen analysis: Momentum key to Wolves ending season on a high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Although already relegated Leicester do not pose much of a test, the onus was still on Wolves to capitalise and extend their winning run to six games.

A clinical and ruthless display - even if they missed the odd moment of quality in the occasional slump - did the trick.

Frankly, most of the first half felt like a pre-season friendly. Wolves were in control against a very poor Leicester side scared to come out of their own half, but the home side did not up the tempo.

When they did turn the screw, it was clear that Wolves could create space and chances, but that did not happen enough. Molineux was quiet and content that this game was no longer a relegation six-pointer.

Rodrigo Gomes celebrates (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

But one moment of quality with a one-two between Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri opened up the Foxes' defence and the Brazilian tapped home from the cross.

Wolves almost added a second before half-time but took a 1-0 lead into the break having barely broken a sweat.

Leicester started the second half a bit brighter but that did not last long as Wolves gave the fans something to cheer about.