James Morrison makes West Brom 'inner quality' point having overseen misfiring Baggies

A stalemate in south Wales relegated the rock-bottom Bluebirds from the Championship but wasteful Albion once again misfired in the final third and drew a blank to draw their 19th game in 45 league outings.

Tony Mowbray was dismissed following a latest dismal defeat last week and Morrison kicked off his caretaker tenure with a typical frustration which has plagued Albion's season. The Baggies, in 10th, can now finish no higher than ninth with one game left.

"I think that's the inner quality of the player," interim boss Morrison said when asked about a season full of wastefulness.