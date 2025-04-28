In pictures: Shifnal Town triumph in play-off final

They earned their place in the next level up after a 2-0 victory over 1874 Northwich in the Midland League Premier Division play-off final.

Sam Fitzgerald and Brad Bood scored the goals before half-time and the hosts held on to triumph in front of 1,067 fans at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

And photographer Kevin Wakerley was in attendance to snap these pictures of Shifnal's memorable day.

Celebrations from Shifnal Town's Midland League Premier Division play-off final triumph over 1874 Northwich (Picture: Kevin Wakerley)

Brad Bood scores the crucial second goal in Shifnal Town's Midland League Premier Division play-off final triumph over 1874 Northwich (Picture: Kevin Wakerley)