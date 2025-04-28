In pictures: Shifnal Town triumph in play-off final
Shifnal Town will be playing in step four of non-league for the first time next season.
By Derek Bish
They earned their place in the next level up after a 2-0 victory over 1874 Northwich in the Midland League Premier Division play-off final.
Sam Fitzgerald and Brad Bood scored the goals before half-time and the hosts held on to triumph in front of 1,067 fans at the Acoustafoam Stadium.
And photographer Kevin Wakerley was in attendance to snap these pictures of Shifnal's memorable day.