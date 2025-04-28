Ex-Shrewsbury Town interim boss and Manchester United coach linked with job at newly relegated Premier League outfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 33-year-old coach from Shropshire, who has previously worked at Manchester United and Chelsea, was Salop's academy manager after starting his coaching career at Swansea City.

He stepped into the position of interim manager back in 2018, after the sacking of ex-Salop boss John Askey, before going on to work in Chelsea's academy.

Following his spell at Chelsea, he became a set piece coach at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then a first team coach for Erik ten Hag.

He has most recently been managing Minnesota United in the MLS - having been linked with a host of jobs in England in the last few seasons.

Now that interest looks to have returned in the form of newly relegated Southampton.

The Mirror have reported that Ramsay, who was the youngest British coach to receive a UEFA Pro License, is being eyed up by the Saints, who have parted ways with Ivan Juric.

Still only 33, Ramsay, who briefly featured for The New Saints as a youth player before pursuing a career in coaching, is widely regarded as one of England's best young coaches.

Back in February 2024, he became the MLS' youngest ever coach, choosing to cut his teeth in the US rather than stay in England, amid interest from clubs in the EFL.

Ramsay, whose Minnesota side are currently fourth in the Western Conference after ten game, has previously explained why he chose to make the move to the US over staying in the UK.

He said: "I am self-aware enough to know I am by no means the finished article as a head coach.

"I wanted an experience that was going to give me the best chance to develop, the opportunity to make some mistakes and manage something that feels big.

"It feels like there is scrutiny on MLS. There is media to deal with. There is pressure you have to deal with exist, albeit not to the same extent as England.

"The Championship would have been equally as testing, if not more so, but with that constant nagging doubt, looking objectively, that there is a much shorter life-cycle for guys who go into that league. All round this was a relatively sensible decision."