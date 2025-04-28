Bowls round-up: Sam clocks up the miles for Shropshire success

Now living in Manchester, he still travels to play for Wrockwardine Wood in the Premier League and insists he will always play for the county senior team if selected.

And his dedication has been rewarded with a fine triumph in the Dennis Lewis Open at the Sir John Bayley Club on Sunday.

“Sam won his first big open competition in Shropshire after winning the 2025 Dennis Lewis Open,” said promoter Rob Burroughs. “He defeated former home bowler Steve Burroughs – now based in Macclesfield - 21-13 in the final, going 17-6 up from 7-6 ahead and not letting Steve back into the game.

“In the semi-finals Sam went 11-3 up on clubmate Jamie King and won 21-9, while Steve beat past winner Pete Farmer (Sinclair) 21-18 after going 9-3 up and holding off a fightback after Pete got back to 18 across.”

Millward, who is also playing for Lower Hopton’s first team in Yorkshire, picked up a £300 plus first prize for his efforts at the Bayley after the rewards were reduced as only 47 of the 64 places in the one-day competition were filled.

Quarter-final scores – Millward 21 Elliot McGuiness 8; King 21 Alan Boulton 13; Burroughs 21 Gary Neal 11; Farmer 21 Clay Flattley 12.

Bowls Big Weekend

A lucky 13 Shropshire clubs have signed up to be part of the Bowls Big Weekend.

From Whitchurch’s Chester Road in the north to Cleobury Mortimer down south, the clubs will be putting on free open sessions between May 25 and 28 in a bid to attract new members as part of a nationwide campaign.

“If you ever fancied trying bowls, here's your chance! It is a game for all ages,” said a campaign spokesperson.

Other county affiliated clubs taking part are Allscott Heath, Bayston Hill, Bicton, Bylet, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Hanmer, Madeley Cricket Club BC, Meole Brace, Wem Albion and Wrockwardine Wood.