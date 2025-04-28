Birmingham City boss makes points claim after beating Wolves record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Goals from Keshi Anderson, Willum Willumsson, Kieran Dowell and Tomoki Iwata, gave Birmingham their 32nd victory of the league campaign and saw them move past Wolves’ record of 103 set in 2013-14.

The hosts were presented with the trophy after the game and, with two matches remaining, still have Reading’s all-time EFL record of 106 in their sights.

The Blues manager did not try to conceal his pride, saying: “It was a really special day for the club, I was aware it would be amazing no matter what, but we wanted to sign off, unbeaten (at home) and with a great performance, and we had all that.

“Then the scenes at the end, that’s a season’s long, hard work being celebrated there, picking up the trophy and lifting it in front of the fans, it was a special, special occasion.

“To be honest, no, it (the record) wasn’t on my mind. My mind at the start of the season was ‘Let’s win a few games and see where we go’.

“But as we got started and got going I was aware that’s what Wolves had done previously and I’ll keep saying this – to get 105 points in a season people might say ‘Well, yeah’ and take it for granted.

“This isn’t something to be taken for granted, it’s an incredible achievement to go and get that amount of points, the consistency that they’ve shown week in, week out.

“This was our 58th game of the season and 105 points, I really don’t think it will get touched again, it’s an amazing achievement.”