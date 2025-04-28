AFC Telford hope to have a fully-fit squad for the play-offs

The Bucks will host the Yeltz in a semi-final clash at the SEAH Stadium after snatching a late leveller at Royston Town on Saturday afternoon to preserve their home advantage.

Some players sat out Saturday’s game as a precaution against injury, but their manager anticipated having more or less a full squad to select from.

“People obviously come back into the fold," said Wilkin. "We’ve had to trust in the players we’ve played.

"At a push, I think Jid (Fridye-Harper) and Jordan (Piggott) could possibly have played, so to mix the side around and give a chance and opportunities to other people seemed the right thing to do.

"I might have been kicking myself, and I never take things for granted, for sure, but other good players have gone in there and players that we've relied on over quite a period now have gone in to do the job, so having them fit and available and having extra rest? Great.

"We’ve got through this, we do have home advantage and hopefully we can make that something.

"We know what the crowd can be here and the lift it can give to everybody, and it's important we make the most of that on Wednesday.

“Whoever plays, its important we just build on what we've done all season. We’ve only lost six games all season.

"It's important that we’re as fresh as we possibly can be, with players that are really focused on doing the job.”