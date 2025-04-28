AFC Telford have 'nothing to fear' in play-off semi-finals

The 23-year-old midfielder has not tasted defeat since returning to the club in February and has led the side in some huge games already this season, including trips to Kettering Town and Halesowen.

And ahead of Telford’s meeting with the Yeltz on Wednesday, Rowe explained why he has full faith in his teammates to deliver a victory at the SEAH Stadium.

“Our confidence is massive, and the focus always stays on us because we know we can beat any of these teams on our day,” the Bucks skipper said. “We’re in a good place at the minute, and that all comes from the winning mentality that the gaffer and Noons (Mark Noon) have put into the group.”

He continued: “The lads that were here last season have their own experience of the play-offs, and then you look at lads like Jimmy Armson who have joined this year, I was speaking to him recently and he told me he’s played something like 14 play-off games in his career.

“The gaffer is one of the most experienced managers in the league too, so we’re probably going into the play-offs as the squad with the most experience across the board.

“I’ve been speaking to the lads who were here last year about what needs to be done this year to go one step further.”

Rowe also revealed why his message to his team-mates, young and old, will be the same: to go out and play without any fear on Wednesday evening.

“The younger lads, and I know I’m still young myself, shouldn’t be feeling any pressure coming into these games,” he explained. “They should allow the pressure to rest on the more experienced lads like myself, like Jimmy who loves thriving off that pressure, and allow us to take it on.”

Rowe added: “I want the young lads to go out, play their football and just enjoy it in front of the crowds that we’re going to play in front of.

“Harry Hawkins, Remi Walker, Rhys Hilton. These are all ex-academy lads that wanted to come and play in front of big crowds, so it won’t be anything to fear for them.

“The younger lads will get to experience this all for the first time, and the older lads don’t know if they’ll get to experience this again, so everyone can go out and enjoy it for what it is.

“I want to create an environment where the lads can all go out there on Wednesday without any fear, and as long as we focus on ourselves I don’t see why we won’t be successful.”