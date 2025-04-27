Shropshire beat Herefordshire in opening cricket group game

They won the toss and elected to field, allowing Herefordshire to bat first, as they racked up 145 all out in 40.2 overs.

Cameron Jones was a thorn in their side as he took three wickets, although Sinel Gunarathne and Luke Powell were both Herefordshire's highest scorers with 46 runs each.

Lewis Evans and Jacques Banton both took two wickets each, while Ben Roberts and Joe Stanley took one each, as Shropshire limited their opponents' score effectively.

Shropshire made a good start towards their 145 target with George Hargrave and Theo Wylie notching 39 and 42 runs respectively.

There was a lull as Banton and Thomas Fell could not break single figures, but Andre Bradford (25no) and Charlie Home (30no) swiftly added the runs to help Shropshire eclipse Herefordshire in 31.1 overs.

They finished 149-4 to mark an opening day victory and add two points.

Suffolk also added two points by beating Norfolk, while Staffordshire are yet to play and instead had a warm-up friendly against Wales.

Shropshire will play next on Sunday when they host Norfolk, before then playing Staffordshire.