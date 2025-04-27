Shrewsbury Town: Player ratings after Michael Appleton's first win
Shrewsbury Town registered their first win in 15 matches and their first under Michael Appleton in the 2-1 victory at Barnsley. See how the players did.
Jamal Blackman
The keeper made a couple of crucial saves in the first half when Town led by just a goal. He made an important contribution over the course of 90 minutes and was vital to the win.
Good: 7
Luca Hoole
Super strength and determination to get the better of his man for the Salop opener. It was his accurate pass that helped create the second of the afternoon.
Excellent: 8
Josh Feeney
Moved out to the right side of a back three, and had composed afternoon alongside Nsiala and Nurse.
Steady: 7
Toto Nsiala
He returned to the starting XI, and it was his cross-field ball that set up Town’s first-half goal. Made several good blocks. It was the best showing of the season for the experienced centre-back.