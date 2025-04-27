Shrewsbury Town: Player ratings after Michael Appleton's first win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Blackman

The keeper made a couple of crucial saves in the first half when Town led by just a goal. He made an important contribution over the course of 90 minutes and was vital to the win.

Good: 7

Luca Hoole

Super strength and determination to get the better of his man for the Salop opener. It was his accurate pass that helped create the second of the afternoon.

Excellent: 8

Josh Feeney

Moved out to the right side of a back three, and had composed afternoon alongside Nsiala and Nurse.

Steady: 7

Toto Nsiala

He returned to the starting XI, and it was his cross-field ball that set up Town’s first-half goal. Made several good blocks. It was the best showing of the season for the experienced centre-back.