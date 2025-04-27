Shifnal Town earn promotion with play-off win

First half goals from Sam Fitzgerald and Brad Bood were enough to separate the sides in their Midland League Premier Division play-off final.

The result takes Shifnal beyond step five for the first ever time and Patterson admits it was an emotional occasion as they secured promotion.

"I was feeling all sorts of emotions, I was pretty much lost for words," he told the Shropshire Star.

"It was pretty emotional for me, to be honest, it really meant something to me.

"What a day for everyone involved, it will be a memory of a lifetime for us all."

Kick-off was delayed by around 20 minutes due to the number of supporters attempting to come through the gates - with a final attendance of 1067 - but once the game finally got under way, the home fans were treated to a fast start.

Shifnal almost took the lead within 50 seconds when a long clearance by keeper Andy Wycherley found Fitzgerald, but his first-time shot from the edge of the penalty area was superbly saved by Jack Atkinson.

Eden Bailey had a chance for the visitors after 11 minutes, but his header from a left wing cross was comfortably saved by Wycherley.

Town then finally scored the opening goal in the 15th minute when Lewis Jarman’s header from a corner was handled in the box by a defender and Fitzgerald sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

There were chances of note for the rest of the half until Shifnal doubled their lead in the 44th minute.

Jarman won the ball in midfield and found Kyle Byrne with a ball down the left flank. He played the ball inside for Bood, who finished from 15 yards.

The hosts started the second half well and Byrne came close with an effort from distance in the 51st minute, before later having a shot blocked by Atkinson.

Substitute Isaac Phillips then had an effort flash wide following a Kane Lewis cross, before Northwich had their best period of the game.

They were inches away from getting a goal back in the 70th minute when John McGrath’s free-kick was headed across goal and almost met by an onrushing attacker.

Moments later, Matt Fenton's long throw found Tom Morris but his header was turned round the near post by Wycherley.

Shifnal should have put the game to bed after 81 minutes when Atkinson gifted the ball to Jarman, but his attempted lob was not high enough to beat the goalkeeper.

But in the end those first half strikes were enough to secure promotion as Northwich struggled to get back into the game.

Shifnal will join league champions Lichfield City in moving up to step four, after a historic afternoon for the club, and Patterson has ambitions of pushing the club even further next season.

"I was chatting to the lads before the game and told them it was no different to any other game," he added.

"We stay solid and keep clean sheets and when we get a chance we're ruthless.

"From the start that's what the boys did and we were deserved winners on the day.

"Our ambition is to go and push again, we want to push the next league and take ourselves to the next level.

"We'll all have a well-deserved break, take a bit of time away and we'll get back it by putting plans together for next season.

"I believe in these boys more than anything. They've stepped over the white line week in, week out and done the job.

"As a management team we can only give them instructions and details, and when they go and play it's the boys that have put the graft in. They deserve every bit of this season."