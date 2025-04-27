Michael Appleton hints takeover factor could be influencing Shrewsbury contract negotiations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Appleton was appointed as Salop head coach at the end of March when his predecessor Gareth Ainsworth walked out on Shrews to join League Two side Gillingham.

The former Portsmouth manager got his first win as Salop boss on Saturday as they ended their 15-game winless run at Oakwell with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley.

Rumbling on in the background is the 49-year-old's future in Shropshire.

He is keen to take the job on permanently next season, having made his ambitions to be in a dugout at the start of next season clear from the outset.

While decisions on who is going to be in charge are being mulled over, Salop are also talking to other interested parties with regard to a takeover after talks with an American businessman broke down last month.

Speaking after the win at Barnsley, Appleton hinted that may be the reason for the delay in making a decision about his future.

"Obviously, from a selfish point of view, yes, of course," he said when asked if he wanted it sorted. "But yes, these things do take time sometimes.

"There's not just the fact of trying to come to an agreement in terms of a contract.

"I'm aware that other things are going on at the club in terms of takeover or possible takeover. I suppose there's a wish list.

"I suppose it's a pecking order. Maybe in the next three or four days, what happens with myself and my future becomes a little bit higher than the pecking order. If that's the case, brilliant.

"Obviously, I touched on it on Friday and made it clear that hopefully this week will be a big week for everyone at the football club and one way or another we'll get a bit of clarity."

John Marquis bagged a brace in the victory over Barnsley, with both goals being well-worked by Salop.

And Appleton was full of praise for his side when reflecting on the performance and the result.

"It was an incredible pass from Toto to switch the play (for the first goal)," he continued. "But Luca Hoole's first touch as well was just as good in terms of he killed the defender in that one sort of touch.

"He cut across him, and he didn't give the defender a chance. And then obviously, when that happens, you've still got to do the hard work as well in terms of picking someone out in the box.

"He had a couple of opportunities, and it was John who was there."