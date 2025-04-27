Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Leicester as five get 8/10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jose Sa - 8

The goalkeeper had very little to do during the game but when Leicester were awarded a seemingly unfair penalty, the goalkeeper made a big save to deny them.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A threat going forward and defensively solid, it was a consistent display from the captain.

Matt Doherty - 7

Doherty looked very comfortable throughout, looked after the ball well and was positive in his passing.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 8

The centre-back made it look so easy when he kept Leicester's forwards at bay. He is immensely confident and impressive.