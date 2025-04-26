Wolves fourth-choice goalkeeper gives 'passionate' team talk ahead of win over Leicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 30-year-old, who has never played for the first team since arriving in July 2023, is behind Jose Sa, Sam Johnstone and Dan Bentley in the pecking order.

But the Welsh international has been credited for a positive impact off the pitch and Pereira has revealed the goalkeeper gave an intense team talk ahead of the 3-0 win over the Foxes.

When asked if it was tough to leave Bentley out after his performance against Manchester United last week, Pereira said: "Of course, but he has the character that I want in my side. Believe me.

"Bentley and King, they have character.

"Do you know who spoke with the players before the game today? King - and he spoke better than me, with passion.

"This is spirit, someone who hasn't played a game, but he goes there and spoke to his team-mates with energy and with words that even I can't find."

Despite the speculation over his Wolves future, Matheus Cunha put in a starring performance by notching the first goal and then assisting for both Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes.