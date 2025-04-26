Unai Emery reveals reason for Marcus Rashford absence from FA Cup semi-final defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Villa boss said the Manchester United loanee will be absent for “some weeks” with the problem, which was sustained in training this week.

Villa have four matches left to play in the league, starting with next Saturday’s home match with Fulham.

Asked about the reason for Rashford’s absence in the 3-0 defeat to Palace at Wembley, Emery replied: “He’s injured. He got injured this week and yesterday we did a test, it is his hamstring.

“We are going to try to test him each match but he’s injured and probably some weeks he won’t be available.”

Rashford has scored four goals in 17 appearances since joining Villa in January, including two in the FA Cup quarter-final win at Preston.

But he was missing at Wembley as the club’s hopes of a first major trophy since 1996 went up in smoke.

Eberechi Eze thumped Palace in front just past the half-hour mark, with Ismaila Sarr then scoring twice after Jean-Philippe Mateta missed a penalty.

Villa still have the chance to finish in the Premier League top-five and return to the Champions League next season.

Emery said: “We have to dominate our frustration and take experiences to get mature. We lost against Olympiacos in a semi-final and today against Palace.

We are increasing our demands and improving over two years. This is the message.

“If we were going slowly, maybe we’d be even happier than now. Now is the moment to control and dominate our frustration.

“I am disappointed and frustrated, but also so, so proud of the players we have and how we are trying to be ambitious.

“Now, I can tell you that winning a trophy is very important. The responsibility we have with Aston Villa is in the history. Winning this trophy is massive. I think there are six teams who have won it more.

“How we are getting the objective through the Premier League is most important.”