Pendley nets late equaliser as Telford end season with draw

The Bucks fell behind after just six minutes at the New Bucks Head - as the visitors cut through the home side with Kian Harness firing past Brandon Hall.

On the 20 minute mark, they had a great chance to level after Jimmy Armson was upended in the box, but top marksman Jimmy Armson was denied from 12 yards out.

Oliver Cawthorne did have the ball in the net in first half stoppage time but the offside flag was raised.

The Bucks pushed for an equaliser in the second half, but were being frustrated by the home side.

Remi Walker saw a shot from distance come off the post and then just like they were heading into the play-offs with a defeat, Pendley got on the end of a Jordan Cranston free kick to head home an equaliser.