Michael Appleton hails Shrewsbury players for 'creating platform' as they end long winless run

The 2-1 triumph, which was his first win as head coach since he replaced Gareth Ainsworth in the dugout in Shropshire at the end of March, ended a 15-game winless run.

Town, who had not led in a game during Appleton’s tenure, took an early foothold in the match at Oakwell when John Marquis fired them into the lead from close range.

The striker’s exquisite backheel in the second period doubled their advantage, and despite Jon Russell’s finish 12 minutes from time, Appleton’s men hung on for three points.

And the Salop gaffer believes their quick start to the match was key to the result.

"I think what we did today, we created a platform to play from,” he reflected. "I think it's been very difficult in games if you go behind to try and overturn that and win it or stay in them.

"But we've missed the opportunity to score first in a few games since I’ve been here.

"We got that goal today, a very good goal. Probably should have been two up. I think it was slightly onside from what I'm seeing, and what the pictures I have seen of Mal's opportunity.

"So, like I say, we give ourselves a platform. We did well.

"We mixed it up a little bit when we had to. Obviously, scoring the second goal. If you've maybe won one or two games in the last 15, you might be a little bit more brave, and play a little bit higher and be a bit more resolute to stay up the pitch. But, as it happens, it's just natural.

"I've been there myself as a player. Maybe not 15 without a win, but I've been there as a player, certainly when I've had a bit of a bad run and when you go ahead, it's just a natural thing to drop a little bit.

"So, we did that, but defended really well and put our necks on the line and other parts of our body on the line where we needed to.”

Shrewsbury’s relegation to the fourth tier of English football was confirmed before kick-off against Wigan on Good Friday.

But despite Shrews having nothing to play for, 379 supporters made the trip to South Yorkshire to witness their eighth win of the campaign - a moment Appleton was glad to share with the travelling supporters.

He continued: "Yes, it was nice, and it was great to give the fans, who obviously turned up today.

"There were a lot of them there, some of them in fancy dress. I think they enjoyed the game. It was a party atmosphere, obviously in the stands.

"The reality is, when there are three or four minutes left on the clock plus stoppage time, you can hear our fans getting behind the players and almost roaring up the pitch to get out of the goal mouth area and get up the pitch."

Town end their League One campaign next week on home turf when they welcome Crawley Town to the Croud Meadow.