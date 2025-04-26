Barnsley 1 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

The 2-1 victory, courtesy of a John Marquis brace, was Town’s first since the win at Rotherham at the start of February and their first in 15 matches.

It has been a long hard season for Salop, who have been relegated from the third tier of English football, but the win at Barnsley was a rare positive day out for the travelling supporters.

Report

Shrewsbury started the game well in South Yorkshire, and they had the ball in the net when Mal Benning converted George Lloyd’s cross with a sublime volley at the back post.

Sadly, the former Port Vale man was flagged offside, and the effort did not count.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

Toto Nsiala had not started a league match for Shrewsbury since he was sent off against Mansfield early in February.

But the 33-year-old played a vital part in the game's opening goal. It was his excellent cross-field ball that got Luca Hoole away on the right side. He got the better of his opposite number and pulled it back to John Marquis - who finished for his 11th of the campaign.

The home side did respond after they went behind. Marc Roberts' shot went over the bar when he should have done better, and Jamal Blackman denied Adam Phillips at the back post.

Luca Hoole of Shrewsbury Town and Josh Earl of Barnsley (AMA)

Luca Connell was bright for the hosts, and his effort from distance skimmed the top of the crossbar late in the half.

On the whole, Town would be pleased with their efforts at the break.

Second half

Both sides had chances upon the resumption. Blackman denied Phillips' powerful shot, and Max Watters was unable to smuggle a bouncing ball over the line.

At the other end, after not looking like scoring since they took the lead, Lloyd hooked the ball towards goal, and Joe Gauci produced a wonderful save to claw it away.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

The second goal did come. Marquis got his second of the afternoon. Callum Stewart made a positive run forward and carried the ball to the byline. He crossed it for Marquis, and his superb backheel went into the corner.

With 12 minutes remaining, Barnsley pulled a goal back. Benning failed to deal with a cross from the left, and Jon Russell arrowed the ball into the corner.

Four minutes were added at the end of the match but Shrewsbury held on for Appleton’s first win.

Teams

Barnsley: Gauci, Cotter, Russell, Roberts, de Gevigney, Lembikisa (Watters 45), Bland, Earl, Keillor-Dunn, Connel (Nwakalil 64).

Subs: Flavell, McCarthy, Barratt, Graham, Rodrigues.

Shrews: Blackman, Hoole, Benning, J Feeney, Biggins, Lloyd (Oliver 85), Gilliead, Nsiala, Nurse (Pierre 90), Stewart (Perry 77), Marquis.

Subs: Young, Dinanga, Loughran, England.