AFC Telford United backed to keep scoring

The 22-year-old netted in both games over the Easter weekend; a powerful low strike in the 7-1 thrashing of Lowestoft Town on Good Friday, and an instinctive flick to open the scoring against Halesowen Town on Monday.

And after a relatively slow start to life at the SEAH Stadium, the Bucks boss believes the former-Alvechurch man is at the start of a good run of form.

“It’s nice to see him get two in two, and they were two quite different goals,” Wilkin said. “At Halesowen he’s had to improvise quite a lot with his goal, and he’s done it brilliantly.”

He added: “To go in there and stick the ball away like that, and for it to be off the back of some good work from Ellis (Brown) too, it’s nice to see players other than Matty (Stenson) being able to go and get us goals.

“Hopefully he’s running into a bit of form along with a few others.

“As a manager you can’t have enough in-form striking options and players you can rely on to get a goal.

“We want a few more and we know we’ve relied heavily on what Matty’s done this season, but it’s important to spread that burden around the team.

“If he stays in the form that he’s in and we find some other players that are able to contribute it should make everyone’s job that little bit easier.”

Hadley’s form has come at a useful time for Wilkin, who is having to deal with an injury to attacker Ola Lawal.

“Ola’s still a bit sore,” he explained. “It was an impact injury, but hopefully it will settle down before the weekend.”