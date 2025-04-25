Wolves v Leicester: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira will be hoping to improve on the performance against Manchester United - despite the big 1-0 win - as they take on the Foxes.

But who could miss out tomorrow?

Jose Sa - 0% chance

The goalkeeper was due to start against Manchester United before injuring his back in the warm-up, paving the way for Dan Bentley to play.

But the Portuguese shot-stopper is expected to come back into the team tomorrow.

"Sa is OK and working with the team, in a condition to help," Pereira said.