Wolves v Leicester: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves are bidding to make it six Premier League wins a row as already-relegated Leicester come to Molineux.
By Liam Keen
Vitor Pereira will be hoping to improve on the performance against Manchester United - despite the big 1-0 win - as they take on the Foxes.
But who could miss out tomorrow?
Jose Sa - 0% chance
The goalkeeper was due to start against Manchester United before injuring his back in the warm-up, paving the way for Dan Bentley to play.
But the Portuguese shot-stopper is expected to come back into the team tomorrow.
"Sa is OK and working with the team, in a condition to help," Pereira said.