Wolves v Leicester preview: Wolves must end the season well to maintain momentum

Vitor Pereira has masterminded a remarkable turnaround of his Wolves side that has seen them avoid relegation with five games remaining and now challenge for positions higher up the Premier League table.

Wolves are unbeaten in six games and are on a five-game winning streak, the first time they have done that in the top flight since 1970.

On that occasion, 55 years ago, Wolves won six in a row and they can now match that with victory over already-relegated Leicester.

Pereira's tenure started with a 3-0 win at Leicester and he now looks to do the double over them with Wolves in a much better place.

While Wolves charged up the table with their new-found momentum, the Foxes sunk deeper into their relegation fate and are now ending the season with a whimper.

There are five games to go and Leicester have a Championship season to plan for, but they will want to restore some pride before 2024/25 is out.